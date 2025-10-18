Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Div Com Kashmir Invites Tourists To Valley, Says Admin Fully Prepared For Winter

2025-10-18 05:04:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Anshul Garg addresses presser in Srinagar

Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Saturday invited tourists to visit the Valley this winter, saying that the administration is fully geared up to ensure smooth public services and promote winter tourism across prominent destinations.

Speaking to reporters, in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Anshul Garg said that winters are not new to Kashmir, they come every year and with each passing season, administration keeps improving its preparedness, reported news agency KNO.

He said that the Chief Secretary has issued specific directions regarding winter preparations and that divisional and district administrations are conducting regular field visits to review arrangements.

“From control rooms to snow clearance and other facilities, everything has been organized in a detailed and systematic manner,” he added.

