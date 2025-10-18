Govt To Crackdown On Artificial Coloring In Apples: Minister Javed Dar

J&K Minister Javid Dar

Baramulla- Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Departments, Javid Ahmad Dar on Saturday said strict action to be initiated against those involved in using artificial coloring and substandard pesticides in fruit crops, terming the practices harmful to both the industry and the consumers.

Speaking to reporters in Baramulla, Minister Dar said the government is finalizing the process of creating a dedicated Enforcement Wing to regulate fertilizers and pesticides.

“Many fertilizers and pesticides are of poor quality. We are strengthening enforcement to identify and act against violators”, he said, as per news agency KNO.

The Minister said complaints have surfaced from buyers in Delhi, Jammu and Kolkata about Kashmir's apples being artificially colored before ripening.“Such coloring damages the fruit's quality and reputation. It shortens shelf life and can cause illness. We have directed that colored apples should not be allowed into fruit markets,” he said.

Dar warned that penalties will be imposed on traders and growers, who bring colored fruit to markets ahead of the season.“If a September apple arrives in August and shows coloring, it indicates malpractice. This must stop,” he said.

On pest control, Dar said illegal import of rootstocks without quarantine checks has worsened the“leaf miner” pest problem.“Some people bring rootstocks through black marketing. We have identified them and strict action will follow”, he said.

He added that the government will not ban licenses arbitrarily but will ensure compliance with safety standards.“We are a progressive state. We cannot stop trade, but we will not allow misuse of licenses”, he said.