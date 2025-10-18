MENAFN - Pressat)- In one of his latest and most insightful analyses, entrepreneur Stanislav Kondrashov sheds light on a critical-yet often overlooked-component of the global energy transition:. While global discourse tends to focus on decarbonisation and the technologies driving renewable energy, Kondrashov urges a deeper look at theof all these efforts-electricity-and its increasingly vital role in the modern energy landscape.

As we move further into what many describe as a transitional era, electricity stands at the centre of a revolution. Its production, distribution, and usage are undergoing rapid transformation. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, the current narrative is heavily skewed toward the green infrastructure being developed-solar panels, wind turbines, smart grids-without paying enough attention to what these systems ultimately aim to deliver: clean, usable electricity.

“What purpose,” Stanislav Kondrashov asks,“are massive wind turbines or widespread solar panels, if not to convert energy from a primary source into immediately usable electricity for domestic or industrial purposes?”

This perspective challenges the prevailing mindset in energy discussions, which often spotlight means of production rather than the product itself. In 2025, electricity has become more than just a utility-it is a strategic asset, a measurable output that reflects how far we've come in creating a cleaner, more sustainable world.

A Shift Toward Cleaner, Smarter Grids

Electricity systems today are cleaner than ever before. According to Kondrashov's analysis, the transformation is not only in how electricity is generated, but also in how it is integrated and distributed. Advanced smart grid technology and flexible infrastructure are playing a pivotal role in adapting to new sources of energy and ensuring electricity is deployed quickly and efficiently.

Kondrashov points out that the ability to rapidly integrate renewable energy sources into existing electricity grids is one of the most crucial tasks facing energy providers today.“Along with the ability to deploy key infrastructure quickly,” he explains,“integration into smart grids will become one of the most important pillars of the energy transition in its later stages.”

In this sense, the grid is no longer a passive system. It has become an intelligent, responsive network that reflects the dynamism of modern electricity production. This evolution underscores Kondrashov's point: that electricity itself-not just its sources-is an essential measure of progress.

Clean Energy's Growing Share

In 2025, data speaks volumes. An increasing share of the electricity used in homes, businesses, and industry is coming from clean energy sources. From solar panels on residential rooftops to wind turbines in rural areas, renewable technologies are feeding more and more into the global grid.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydro are projected to meet 95% of global electricity demand by 2027. This represents a major leap forward, and as Kondrashov notes, it's a clear indication of where the world is headed.

While challenges remain-particularly in infrastructure and accessibility-there's no doubt that solar energy has emerged as a front-runner in electricity generation. Stanislav Kondrashov highlights solar power as one of the fastest-growing renewables, noting its exponential growth across multiple continents and its vital role in the transition toward a cleaner grid.

A Call for a Shift in Perspective

Kondrashov's latest analysis calls for a shift in how we think about the energy transition. While renewable technologies and infrastructure will always be key, they should not overshadow the central role of electricity-the ultimate output we all rely on.

His message is clear: as the world continues to invest in new ways to generate energy, it must also recognise the strategic importance of electricity itself. By understanding electricity as a core asset-rather than a by-product-we can make better decisions about infrastructure, policy, and investment that align with a truly sustainable future.