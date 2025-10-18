Age Concern Hampshire Champions Older People's Wellbeing In Basingstoke And The New Forest
Research shows that regular social interaction supports better mental health in later life, while activities, gentle exercise and time spent outdoors are strongly linked to improved mood and overall wellbeing, principles that shape these groups. Highlighting these benefits, attendees recently enjoyed an excursion on the Watercress Line, Hampshire's heritage railway, which offered a change of scenery and an opportunity to socialise, stay active and connect with the local community.
Through activities like these, Age Concern Hampshire demonstrates the tangible impact its services have on the physical and mental wellbeing of older people. Volunteers are essential to the charity's work, supporting activities, outings and social groups, assisting participants and helping ensure events run smoothly. Their commitment enables the charity to reach more people and create meaningful connections across the community, while volunteers gain a rewarding and fulfilling experience.
“Our social groups make a real difference to older people's lives,” said Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire.“Participants benefit from staying active, meeting new people, and feeling part of their local community, while our volunteers gain an equally rewarding experience contributing to these meaningful connections.”
For more information about social groups, volunteering, or ways your business can get involved, contact Age Concern Hampshire on 01962 868545 or visit org. Volunteers and local supporters are vital to the charity's work, helping to run activities, support participants, and create meaningful connections. By giving their time or resources, individuals and businesses can make a real difference in the lives of older people, while also enjoying a rewarding and fulfilling experience and helping strengthen the local community.
Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.
