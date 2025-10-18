Indigo Finalizes Purchase Of 30 Airbus A350s

Dhaka: IndiGo has firmed up an order for 30 additional Airbus A350-900 jets, doubling its wide-body commitment to 60 aircraft as it pushes deeper into long-haul international markets.

The order converts 30 of the Indian carrier's 70 purchase rights into firm commitments, with 40 options still remaining.

The move underscores IndiGo's ambition to become a global player and reflects confidence in India's growing aviation market.

“Today is a special day for IndiGo,” CEO Pieter Elbers said, calling the deal a“testament” to the airline's international strategy and its partnership with Airbus.

The additional A350s follow IndiGo's initial wide-body order in April and come as the airline expands its long-haul network, with flights already operating to Manchester and Amsterdam, and services to London, Copenhagen, and Athens planned.

The aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

Airbus executive Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said the order strengthens the planemaker's relationship with“one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world.”

IndiGo, which operates more than 2,200 daily flights across 130 destinations, has a fleet of over 400 aircraft and nearly 900 more on order, mainly A320neo and A321neo variants.

The airline is betting rising demand from India's middle class and increased global connectivity will sustain its long-haul growth strategy.

