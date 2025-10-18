Thailand Scores High In ICAO Aviation Safety Audit

Dhaka: Thailand has scored 91.35pc in a preliminary aviation safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), well above the global average of 70.50pc, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said.

The audit, conducted under ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA) from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8, 2025, assessed eight key areas of civil aviation oversight.

The score applies to areas under CAAT's direct responsibility, including legislation, organization, aircraft operations, airworthiness, personnel licensing, air navigation services, and aerodromes.

Thailand achieved a perfect 100pc score in two categories – Aviation Legislation (LEG) and Civil Aviation Organization (ORG) – outperforming the global average by 20–30pc.

The current official score before this audit stood at 61.60pc, while the overall preliminary score, including all eight areas, reached 87.71pc.

The final ICAO report will be issued in draft form within 90 days, with official scores expected to be published on ICAO's website around February 2026.

“This is a significant step forward from the red flag Thailand received in 2015,” said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT's Director General.

“It reflects a modern, comprehensive aviation legal framework and effective regulatory enforcement aligned with global standards.”

Manat noted that CAAT used ICAO's updated 2024 checklist and followed the same audit protocols applied to all 193 ICAO member states.

Each CAAT division worked independently on compliance and enforcement measures, with ICAO later verifying the implementation and application of penalties for violations.

This was the largest ICAO audit of Thailand in a decade and involved coordination with key aviation stakeholders, including Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd., Airports of Thailand Plc., the Department of Airports, Civil Aviation Training Center, and major airlines.

Given the high score, officials expect a longer interval before Thailand's next ICAO safety review, following years of frequent assessments.

