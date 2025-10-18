Mao Zedong Enters US-China Chat With 'Tint Of Patriotism' Amid Trade War. Here's How?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The next round of US-China trade talks is expected to take place next week, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng tasked with negotiating to de-escalate new tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The New York Times, over the last few days, Chinese state media have been posting an old video of Mao Zedong issuing one of his most famous battle cries.“For as long as they want to fight,” he shouts from behind a row of microphones,“we will fight!”

In a 1953 speech, China's former leader was referring to the United States, its adversary in the Korean War.

According to a report by the New York Times, China's propaganda apparatus ramped up this week, encouraging citizens with messages of strength and patriotism.

However, state media and officials have refrained from using harsher rhetoric, indicating that Chinese leadership is still keeping the door open for potential reconciliation with the United States.

“They don't want to box themselves in,” said Dali Yang, a professor at the University of Chicago who researches Chinese politics. He said that years of hawkish“wolf warrior” diplomacy had taught China's leaders the dangers of fanning nationalism, as reported by the NYT.

“Sometimes, when public sentiment was so mobilised, it was hard for the authorities to de-escalate, and sometimes, in the process, that made them look bad,” he said.

How Mao Zedong saw America?

Mao had complex and often critical views of the United States. In his 1949 article“On the People's Democratic Dictatorship,” Mao indirectly criticised the US as part of the imperialist camp opposing the Chinese revolution, accusing it of supporting the Kuomintang (Nationalist) government against the Communist Party during the Chinese Civil War.

He further called US imperialism a“paper tiger”. He stated, "The atom bomb is a paper tiger which the US reactionaries use to scare people. It looks terrible, but in fact it isn't.

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping

While visiting Washington, Chinese officials sought to calm concerns over their sudden escalation of rare earth export restrictions, aiming to ease international backlash as trade talks with the US continue.

Bloomberg reported that recent developments in the escalating trade dispute include US threats to implement 100 per cent tariffs in retaliation for China's newly imposed export controls on rare earth minerals

In addition, both nations have introduced new port fees, China has imposed sanctions on American shipping subsidiaries, and the U.S. is weighing a potential ban on imports of Chinese cooking oil, Bloomberg reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday evening, and the two are set to meet in Malaysia next week to lay the groundwork for an upcoming leaders' summit.

Trump also voiced optimism that ongoing talks with Chinese officials could lead to an agreement to ease trade tensions.

“I think things have de-escalated,” Bessent said Friday during a White House event.“I am confident that President Trump, because of his relationship with President Xi, will be able to get things back on a good course.”

