Dhanteras 2025 Shopping Guide: From Gold To Broom - Here's List Of Lucky Buys And Items To Avoid

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali, is being celebrated today with great fervour and zeal. The day is considered highly auspicious in the Hindu calendar for buying gold, and people purchase gold, new utensils, and other items on Dhanteras, which precedes Chhoti Diwali, commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi. According to Drik Panchang, the Puja muhurat will begin at 7:15 PM and end at 8:19 PM.

Here is a list of things you can buy apart from gold and silver.

Gold and silver are considered highly auspicious when bought on Dhanteras These metals symbolise wealth, purity and positive energy. It is also believed that these metals protect the household from negative forces

A saleswoman with a gold necklace at a jewellery shop on the eve of Dhanteras, in Nagpur.

New Utensils

Buying utensils made of copper, brass or steel is another age-old practice. Such items are believed to represent abundance and prosperity in the household.

Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and abundance, is worshipped on Dhanteras. Many households also bring home new idols or pictures of the goddess.

An electric lamp with figures of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and other Hindu deities being sold at a market.

Dhaniya (Coriander) and Namak (Salt)

Some families also buy Dhaniya and Namak on Dhanteras, both of which hold cultural significance.

Broom

A broom is also seen as an auspicious item on Dhanteras, symbolising the removal of negative energy and welcoming positivity into the home.

While Dhanteras is associated with wealth and abundance, some items should be strictly avoided as they are thought to bring negative energy.

Sharp Objects

Items such as scissors or knives should not be bought or brought home.

Iron Items

Iron objects, unless used as utensils or tools, are traditionally avoided.

Broken Items

Damaged goods such as cracked utensils, torn clothes or chipped décor are considered highly inauspicious.

Black-Coloured Items



Black is linked with negativity and darkness, so purchasing black-coloured items on Dhanteras is generally discouraged.

Leather Goods

Leather is traditionally avoided, as it is considered impure and inauspicious.

Dhanteras puja vidhi

On Dhanteras, people begin their day by cleansing rituals, including bathing, home cleaning, worshipping gods and making sweet dishes. Many decorate their house with flowers, attractive lights, etc. Many also light earthen lamps at night in different corners of their houses and decorate their house's entrance with Rangoli designs.

On this day many people also light a lamp with four faces, and place it at the entrance gate for Yamaraja, the god of death. This ritual is thought to protect family members from untimely death throughout the year.