What Was Thamma Star Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Dhanteras Purchase? Read On

Dhanteras is celebrated today, October 18. It is a major component of the Hindu festival calendar since it precedes Diwali, which is extensively celebrated. On the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha, people demonstrate their devotion to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera by purchasing precious metals like gold and silver, believing it will bring them wealth, success, good fortune, and happiness in life.

As we commemorate this occasion, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is now preparing to debut her upcoming film Thamma, recently revealed her happy recollections of Dhanteras.

The actress stated, "I recall one Dhanteras, just after my first or second film, when I was making excellent money, and it was the first time I bought something large with my own money. I was overwhelmed since it seemed like such a proud time for both myself and my parents. So it was a chain and pendant for my mother, who has always been my lucky charm. It wasn't about the cost, but rather the thrill of giving my mother something unique with my own money," according to the Hindustan Times.

She also claims that the gems from her mother's clothing are the most treasured to her. "My favourite earrings were given to me by my mother while I was in college. They have so many wonderful memories attached to them; they were my first set of earrings, so they are significant," she explained.

The actress, who is now promoting her upcoming film, Thamma, hopes to spend the festival of lights with her family. Rashmika stated, "I sincerely hope I may return home for Diwali; it has been a long, and festivals are when I miss my family the most. Our schedules make it difficult to get home on time. And I miss it. But everytime I go home, there's one ritual that I most enjoy: we all cook together and produce Koovale Putt, a typical Coorg dish. At the end of the day, it's the small touches that make festivals memorable. "Just being with your loved ones."

Finally, the actress emphasised her enthusiasm for Thamma, saying, "Thamma is due to be launched on Diwali, and the entire crew is presently busy with promotions. So, all of our Diwali preparations are for Thammakedar Diwali. This year has been tremendously memorable. Thank you so much for your love and support, my lovelies! I work hard every day, and your love motivates me."