Thamma Advance Booking: Ayushmann-Rashmika Film Sees Strong Pre-Release Collections

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamma' hits theaters on October 21. Advance bookings opened on October 17, with early collections showing strong audience interest and promising pre-release ticket sales.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamma' is set to release in theaters on October 21. Since the release of its teaser and trailer, the audience has been eagerly awaiting the film. The makers have now opened advance bookings from October 17. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is already receiving a positive response, reflected in its initial pre-release collections. Let's take a look at how much the film has earned in advance ticket sales so far.

According to Sacnilk, 'Thamma' earned ₹63.36 lakh on the first day of advance ticket sales. Including blocked seats, the total collection has reached ₹3.12 crore, with 20,798 tickets sold across 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX screens. The film will release alongside Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', making it interesting to see which film the audience prefers at the box office.

Trade experts predict that 'Thamma' could rake in between ₹17 to ₹22 crore on its opening day. The producers aim to sell over 1 lakh tickets across multiplexes like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, and it is expected that 1.25 to 1.5 lakh tickets may be sold even before the first show.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Thamma' is the fifth installment in the Maddock horror-comedy franchise. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, the film revolves around the world of vampires and is being described as a bloody love story. The official teaser was released on August 19, building anticipation among audiences.