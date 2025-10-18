RCB Up For Sale? 6 Businessmen Eye Buying Franchise After IPL 2025 Win

Defending champions RCB may see a change in ownership after IPL 2025. Six top business tycoons, including Poonawalla and Adani Group, are reportedly eyeing the franchise ahead of the new season.

The upcoming IPL 2026 tournament promises to be full of excitement, with numerous ups and downs expected both on and off the field. In a surprising move, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has put its franchise up for sale even before the tournament begins. Several companies have already expressed interest in acquiring the team, signalling a potential change in ownership ahead of the season.

So, it wouldn't be surprising if RCB has a new owner by the next season. Here's a look at the companies currently in the race to acquire the franchise.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the market for a new owner ahead of the IPL 2026 tournament. The franchise is estimated to be worth around ₹17,587 crore. According to Cricbuzz, six companies have submitted offers to buy the team, which could drive the valuation even higher. Interestingly, the company that owns the IPL itself has also joined the race.

Diageo has initiated efforts to sell its RCB IPL team, but the British liquor giant may reconsider its decision at the last minute. Reportedly, the company's India division has not supported the move, leading to internal differences. RCB, on its part, remains committed to retaining the team, leaving everyone curious about what will unfold next.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla has expressed interest in buying the RCB franchise. Along with Poonawalla, the JSW Group and Adani Group have also shown interest. Additionally, a Delhi-based billionaire industrialist and two American private equity firms are reportedly keen on acquiring the team.

The Adani Group's interest in the IPL is well known. When the BCCI sold two new teams in 2022, the group missed out on the opportunity to acquire the Gujarat franchise. Meanwhile, the Jindal Group currently holds a 50 per cent stake in Delhi Capitals. However, if they decide to bid for RCB, they will first need to exit their ownership in the Delhi franchise.

Diageo is reported to have hired two private banks, including Citi, to advise on the sale of RCB. It remains unclear whether the deal will be completed, keeping all eyes on the franchise ahead of the trade window and mini-auction. Last season, RCB defeated Punjab Kings to clinch the title, adding further intrigue to the potential ownership change.