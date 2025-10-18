Sunny Deol Lifestyle: Border 2 Actor's Net Worth, House, Luxurious Villa, Cars And More

Sunny Deol Lifestyle: Sunny Deol is turning 67 tomorrow. Check out his Net Worth, Lifestyle, Luxury Houses, Cars and other important aspects about his life

Sunny Deol's roots trace back to his ancestral property in Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab. This home reflects traditional Punjabi architecture and offers a glimpse into the actor's family heritage. Popular among fans, the property highlights Punjab's rich culture and values, making it more than just a residence.

Sunny Deol has amassed significant wealth over his decades-long career in Bollywood and politics. His net worth is estimated between Rs. 222-225 crores, including luxury cars, real estate holdings such as Sunny Villa in Mumbai, and stakes in entertainment ventures. This diverse portfolio reflects his success beyond acting.

While there is no verified record of a residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, Sunny Deol's Mumbai home showcases his taste and lifestyle. The living room features warm orange tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a beige sofa with garden views. Bedrooms are minimalist yet elegant, while a spacious balcony overlooks greenery, providing a serene outdoor retreat.

Sunny Deol's Mumbai property includes a private gym, home theatre, well-stocked library, and a spacious dining area. These spaces cater to both relaxation and entertainment, reflecting a lifestyle of comfort and luxury. A sprawling lawn adds to the property's charm, making it perfect for family gatherings or peaceful outdoor moments.

Beyond Mumbai, Sunny Deol owns several impressive homes. These include the Dharmendra Sunny Villa in Juhu, known for its recording studio and post-production suites, a mansion in Malabar Hill with a pool and helipad, a city apartment in Oshiwara, a retreat in Manali, a farmhouse in Lonavala, and even a property in the United Kingdom. Each reflects a balance of luxury, privacy, and lifestyle needs.

Sunny Deol is part of the legendary Deol family. Son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, he has siblings Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini brought daughters Esha and Ahana. Sunny is married to Pooja and has two sons, Karan and Rajveer. The family resides in Sunny Villa, Mumbai, enjoying a life of comfort and closeness.

Sunny Deol owns a collection of premium cars, including an Audi A8L, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz SL500, Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and Jeep Compass. Currently, he is shooting the war drama Border 2 in Uttarakhand and will make his OTT debut on Netflix with a Hindi adaptation of Death Sentence, scheduled for 2026.