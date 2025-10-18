3 Powerful Reasons WWE Must Bring Back The Rock Before 2025

WWE is running out of time to build a blockbuster. Here's why The Rock could be the missing piece.

Seth Rollins' unfortunate setback at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth has forced the creative team to rethink its direction. The Visionary's injury during his champion vs. champion clash not only removed him from action but also led to his shocking expulsion from his own heel faction on RAW. With surgery looming and a lengthy absence expected, WWE is left scrambling for a figure who can step into the leadership role. The Rock, with his unmatched aura, could seamlessly slide in as the mastermind behind The Vision, reigniting the long-awaited collision course with Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at the historic two-night SummerSlam 2025. However, his second reign has struggled to generate excitement. As the year winds down, WWE has yet to craft a compelling WrestleMania-worthy storyline for The American Nightmare. A returning Rock could instantly elevate Rhodes' reign, revisiting their unfinished rivalry from 2024 and giving fans a marquee feud that feels worthy of the grandest stage

With 2025 nearing its close, WWE still doesn't have a storyline that screams WrestleMania main event. This absence of a true blockbuster angle is a major concern for the company. The Rock's return would solve that problem instantly. His crossover appeal as both a wrestling legend and global entertainment icon guarantees mainstream buzz. A showdown between The Final Boss and The Brahma Bull would not only deliver a five-star spectacle but also provide the kind of box-office rivalry that defines WrestleMania history.