Crypto's Weekend Balancing Act: ETF Drains, Risk-Off Mood, And A Market Growing Up
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin hovered near $107,000 on Saturday morning after a choppy Friday that extended October's pullback. The surface story is simple: global risk appetite is weak, and crypto rallies keep getting sold.
The story behind it is about plumbing. Spot Bitcoin ETFs shed roughly $367 million on Friday and new Ether ETFs lost about $232 million, pulling a key source of dip buying out of the market just as investors sought safety in cash and gold.
With that cushion gone, prices are being set by thinner exchange liquidity and wary market makers still digesting last weekend's record liquidations.
The leaderboard told a split-screen tale. Majors mostly bounced-Ether up about 3% to $3,888, Solana and XRP up roughly 5%, Binance Coin up more than 4%, Dogecoin nearly 5%-while Bitcoin added about 1%.
Stablecoins held their pegs. Far down the cap table, a handful of tokens posted outsized, venue-specific spikes and drops, the kind that follow big volatility when spreads widen and listings incentives skew trading. Those moves say more about microstructure than fundamentals.
Technicals remain fragile but not hopeless. On the daily chart, Bitcoin sits just above a rising trendline around $105,000–$106,000.
Momentum is still negative, yet the four-hour chart shows a cooling selloff: RSI in the high 30s and a flattening MACD suggest scope for relief bounces.
The roadmap is clear. Support to defend: 106k/105k. First resistance: 109k. The ceiling that matters: 111k–113k.
A daily close back above that band would signal the first real repair; lose 105k and 100k comes into view. For Ether, $3,750–$3,800 is the pivot with $4,000–$4,100 overhead.
XRP's range is $2.30 support versus a $2.40 trigger. Solana holds $175–$180 with $192–$200 the next test. Litecoin is stuck near $90–$92 and needs $95 to improve.
Why this matters to readers outside Brazil: crypto's price is increasingly anchored by regulated funds and the broader risk cycle, not just crypto-native flows.
Until ETF demand turns or global risk sentiment steadies, the market likely trades a range-brief rebounds into 111k–113k meeting supply-while the industry wrestles with the tougher lesson beneath the screens: mature structure, or keep reliving the same volatility.
