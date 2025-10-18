403
Brazil's Real Holds Near 5.40 As Fed-Cut Bets Meet Bank Jitters And Trade Thaw Hopes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency ended the week steady around 5.40 per dollar, capping a small gain as investors balanced two global forces.
Rising confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this month, and fresh nerves around U.S. regional banks that sent gold to records and equities wobbling.
The broad dollar index eased through the week, helping the real outperform several emerging-market peers.
Behind the day's moves sits a bigger story about Brazil's positioning in a shaky world. With the Selic rate held at a punishing 15%, Brazil offers one of the highest real yields among large economies.
That carry cushions the real when U.S. yields slip, even as domestic activity data show a cooled economy under tight policy.
Meanwhile, the fiscal debate has re-intensified in Brasília after recent setbacks for revenue-raising measures-an ever-present swing factor for local rates and FX.
Abroad, the tone on U.S.–China trade softened a notch after Washington acknowledged that talk of triple-digit tariffs is“not sustainable,” and senior officials mapped new meetings.
For Brazil, which sells everything from soy to jet fuel to both superpowers, any de-escalation removes a tail risk and supports commodity-linked assets.
The flow picture echoed that: Brazil equities (via the EWZ ETF) saw firmer prices into Friday, a modest cross-wind in favor of the currency.
Technicals argue for patience more than bravado. On the daily chart, USD/BRL is boxed between layered resistance in the low-5.50s and support that has crept up toward 5.38–5.40. Momentum is neutral.
The four-hour view shows a fade from this week's pop toward 5.44, with RSI back in mid-range-suggesting dips can hold unless 5.38 gives way. Translation: a 5.38–5.45 range remains the base case.
What could break the stalemate? Three levers: the Fed's late-October decision and guidance; any concrete U.S.–China trade steps (or reversals); and Brazil's fiscal path, where credible, near-term measures would deepen the carry advantage.
Until then, expect professionals to sell dollars on strength near the top of the range and buy them on weakness near the bottom-trading the noise while watching the signal.
