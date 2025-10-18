403
Ibovespa Rises On Softer Tariff Talk-But The Real Story Is Brazil's Risk Mix
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market rallied Friday as a late bounce on Wall Street spilled into São Paulo. The Ibovespa closed up 0.84% at 143,398.63, while the dollar eased to 5.4055.
For the week, the index gained 1.93% and the real strengthened 1.78%. The immediate spark was a softer tone on U.S.–China tariffs and calmer headlines around U.S. banks.
The local backdrop, however, was quieter rather than clearer: Congress let a key tax measure (MP 1.303) lapse, and investors are waiting to see what Brasília proposes to fill the fiscal gap.
The tape told two stories at once. Energy and rate-sensitive names rose with global risk appetite and a firmer real, but big miners lagged as iron ore stayed heavy.
Among the day's top movers:
The story behind the story is how exposed Brazil remains to three levers it doesn't fully control. First, Washington–Beijing mood swings: tariff rhetoric can move commodities, the dollar, and Brazilian cyclicals in minutes.
Second, global credit nerves: when U.S. bank stress flares, local financials and risk appetite wobble.
Third, domestic credibility: with high real interest rates, the equity risk premium depends heavily on believable fiscal math. Friday worked because all three leaned the right way at once.
Technically, momentum is improving but unproven. On the 4-hour chart, the index has reclaimed short-term averages and RSI sits just above 50; on the daily, support clusters around 142,000–142,500 with resistance near 144,000.
A decisive break higher would refocus September's peaks; slipping back below roughly 141,900 would warn the bounce is fading.
What matters next: concrete fiscal offsets from Brasília, the pace of Prio's Peregrino ramp-up, moves in iron ore and Brent, and whether Wall Street's relief holds into Monday.
Raízen (RAIZ4) jumped 9.41% to R$0.93 ($0.18) as option-expiry flows overshadowed an adverse tax ruling;
Prio (PRIO3) climbed 5.61% to R$36.12 ($6.82) after regulators cleared production to resume at the Peregrino field;
WEG (WEGE3) added 4.48% to R$40.15 ($7.58);
Vivara (VIVA3) rose 3.38% to R$28.79 ($5.43); and
Cosan (CSAN3) advanced 2.98% to R$5.87 ($1.11).
Klabin (KLBN11) −2.04% to R$17.30 ($3.26), with weaker dollar dynamics trimming exporter leverage, followed by
Totvs (TOTS3) −1.71% to R$41.33 ($7.80),
Natura (NATU3) −1.21% to R$8.16 ($1.54),
São Martinho (SMTO3) −0.91% to R$15.21 ($2.87), and
GPA (PCAR3) −0.80% to R$3.70 ($0.70).
