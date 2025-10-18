403
Top generals get discharged by Chinese Communist Party
(MENAFN) In one of the most extensive military purges in recent Chinese history, the Chinese Communist Party has expelled nine senior generals over allegations of large-scale financial misconduct. The announcement, made by the defense ministry, revealed that these top-ranking military figures were not only dismissed from the armed forces but also removed from Party membership. The decision underscores what authorities are calling a significant advance in the country’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign.
The expelled officials held key leadership roles within various military branches and were all believed to have been central figures within the Party's Central Committee. Though the crackdown was officially presented as a campaign against corruption, political analysts have noted that it appears to also serve as a strategic power move, coming just ahead of a major Party meeting where long-term economic policies and leadership changes will be reviewed.
Among those expelled was the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, considered the most prominent of the group. His role placed him directly below President Xi Jinping, who chairs the commission and holds ultimate authority over the military. This general was also a member of the Politburo, the Party’s top policymaking body, making his removal especially significant. His absence from public view since March had already fueled speculation that he was under investigation.
The defense ministry accused the generals of severe violations of Party discipline and involvement in crimes of an “extremely serious nature,” with significant financial implications. The statement said the generals’ conduct had caused considerable harm, and all nine are now facing military prosecution. The Party described the purge as a major success in its efforts to root out corruption from within the ranks of the People’s Liberation Army.
Signs of a broader campaign have been visible for months. In July, military leadership issued revised internal guidelines that called for stricter discipline and a complete elimination of harmful elements within the armed forces. These reforms, described as “iron rules,” were widely interpreted as laying the groundwork for deeper investigations and structural changes.
This latest move follows previous, more limited purges of military officials, including former defense ministers. The Rocket Forces, a key strategic arm of the military, have been heavily affected, with leadership reshuffles that now appear to have been part of a broader plan. One of the individuals recently appointed to the Rocket Forces leadership is also among those now expelled.
The anti-corruption campaign has extended beyond military circles. Prominent civilian officials have also come under scrutiny, with the sudden disappearance of a foreign minister in 2023 and the continued absence of the official expected to replace him raising further questions about internal Party stability.
The expulsions, coming at a politically sensitive time, are being interpreted by observers as an attempt by President Xi to further consolidate his control over the military and Party leadership. As the Central Committee prepares to convene, the crackdown sends a clear signal that loyalty, discipline, and alignment with central authority remain non-negotiable in the current political climate.
