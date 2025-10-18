Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madagascar’s army leader gets sworn in as Madagascar’s president

2025-10-18 04:51:42
(MENAFN) Colonel Michael Randrianirina has officially taken office as Madagascar’s new president following a recent military takeover in the island nation. Just days after assuming control, he appeared in a formal suit rather than his military attire, offering words of gratitude to the young demonstrators whose weeks-long protests ultimately led to the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Constitutional Court in Antananarivo, the country’s capital, and drew a large crowd — many of whom had been actively involved in the demonstrations that contributed to the change in leadership.

"Today marks a historic turning-point for our country. With a people in full fervour, driven by the desire for change... we joyfully open a new chapter in the life of our nation," he stated during the event.

Madagascar, a former colony of France, now enters a transitional phase, which many observers believe will be marked by political turbulence and constitutional ambiguity. Nevertheless, there is cautious hope surrounding Col Randrianirina’s ability to guide the country forward.

The president of the Constitutional Court, Florent Rakotoarisoa, spoke out against international reactions labeling recent events as a coup. According to him, the constitutional framework itself played a role in the current crisis, rather than any illegal seizure of power.

The wave of protests began when citizens — particularly a youth-led group known as Gen Z Mada — expressed their frustration over ongoing utility shortages, especially the lack of electricity and clean water. Initially, demonstrators had hoped that President Rajoelina would step down voluntarily, paving the way for an orderly and democratic transition.

Instead, he chose to retain power by dissolving the government and initiating talks with various stakeholders, efforts that failed to ease public unrest or satisfy protesters’ demands.

The movement gained momentum over several weeks, ultimately pushing the situation toward a dramatic political shift that has now placed Col Randrianirina at the helm during a pivotal moment in Madagascar’s history.

