Report Shows China Generative AI Users Skyrocket to 515M
(MENAFN) China's generative artificial intelligence (AI) user base skyrocketed to 515 million as of June 2025, doubling in just six months, according to a report unveiled on Saturday.
This represents an increase of 266 million users since December 2024, pushing the penetration rate of generative AI to 36.5 percent across the country, the China Internet Network Information Center revealed.
The report highlighted the widespread adoption of Chinese-developed generative AI models, which have gained significant traction among users nationwide. Applications span intelligent search, content creation, office support, and smart device integration.
Furthermore, the report emphasized ongoing efforts to harness generative AI’s capabilities in critical fields such as agricultural production, industrial manufacturing, and scientific research.
This comprehensive analysis was released during the 2025 China Internet Infrastructure Resources Conference held in Beijing on Saturday.
