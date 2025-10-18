Authorities Rescue Several Wild Species Illegally Kept In Captivity In David Panama

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) During joint operations in the correction of David Sur, the authorities of MiAMBIENTE, the National Police and the Public Ministry recovered different species of wildlife that were kept without permissions in private housing. In a first intervention, in the San Mateo sector, two red-headed parrots, two blue-headed parrots and an iris-billed toucan were found. Subsequently, in another raid, a caribal monkey was rescued in captivity. All animals were transferred to MiAMBIENTE Wildlife Rescue Center, where they receive veterinary care before their eventual release. Those responsible will face administrative proceedings and sanctions under Law 24 of 1995, which protects Panama's wildlife. Authorities recalled that keeping wild animals as pets is illegal and affects the ecological balance.
📞 For environmental complaints: line 311 or 500-0922.
📍 David, Chiriqui Province.
