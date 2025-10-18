Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Panama's CSS Confirms Serious Condition Of Patients After Explosion At PH Alsacia Towers -

Panama's CSS Confirms Serious Condition Of Patients After Explosion At PH Alsacia Towers -


2025-10-18 04:46:04
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Social Security Fund (CSS) announced in a press release that the two women affected by the explosion at the Alsacia Towers complex, located on Tumba Muerto Avenue, are in serious condition. The patients, aged 37 and 62, have been receiving specialized medical care at the Dr. Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex since yesterday. In addition, a 9-year-old boy, also injured in the incident, remains hospitalized at the Children's Hospital, under constant medical surveillance. According to the CSS, a multidisciplinary team at the hospital complex provides comprehensive care to adult patients and continuously monitors their progress. Once they are stabilized, they will be transferred to the Ciudad de la Salud to continue their treatment. The entity reiterated its commitment to providing quality medical care to all policyholders who need it. The explosion occurred in apartment 13, located on the 13th floor of Tower 1 of the Alsacia Towers residential complex, in the El Bosque area. The incident left three people seriously injured and affected some 400 residents of the building's various towers.

MENAFN18102025000218011062ID1110213898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search