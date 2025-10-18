403
Panama's CSS Confirms Serious Condition Of Patients After Explosion At PH Alsacia Towers
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Social Security Fund (CSS) announced in a press release that the two women affected by the explosion at the Alsacia Towers complex, located on Tumba Muerto Avenue, are in serious condition. The patients, aged 37 and 62, have been receiving specialized medical care at the Dr. Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex since yesterday. In addition, a 9-year-old boy, also injured in the incident, remains hospitalized at the Children's Hospital, under constant medical surveillance. According to the CSS, a multidisciplinary team at the hospital complex provides comprehensive care to adult patients and continuously monitors their progress. Once they are stabilized, they will be transferred to the Ciudad de la Salud to continue their treatment. The entity reiterated its commitment to providing quality medical care to all policyholders who need it. The explosion occurred in apartment 13, located on the 13th floor of Tower 1 of the Alsacia Towers residential complex, in the El Bosque area. The incident left three people seriously injured and affected some 400 residents of the building's various towers.
