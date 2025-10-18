Global Fintech Awards 2025 Celebrate Trailblazers Redefining The Global Fintech Landscape

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

The sixth edition of the world's largest annual fintech conference, the Global Fintech Fest 2025 (GFF 2025), was held in Mumbai October 7-9. More than 400 sessions where visionaries from India and over 100 countries shared their insights. Also instituted under GFF 2025 were the Global Fintech Awards (GFA) 2025. The awards, announced at a gala on October 8, at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, honoured and celebrated the exceptional achievements of trailblazers of the fintech ecosystem.



Global Fintech Awards 2025


The two main fields in which the GFA 2025 were given aware were Excellence in Banking Tech, and Excellence in FinTech. Among the key winners were, Ms. Upasana Taku, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik, the Fintech Person of the Year – Female, and Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman, PB Fintech, the Fintech Person of the Year – Male, while. Yubi was named the Fintech Startup of the Year, and IDFC FIRST Bank stood out under the Excellence in Banking Tech category, winning accolades for its Green Banking Initiative and Digital Transformation Program of the Year.


Global Fintech Awards 2025: Winners' List

Category

Subcategory

Winners

Excellence in Banking Tech

Best Corporate/Business Correspondent

PayNearby (Nearby Technologies)

Best Cross-Border Solution

Wise

Best Digital Banking Platform

Razorpay

Best Digital Banking Security Practices

Airtel Payments Bank

Best Digital Transformation Program

IDFC FIRST Bank

Best Green Banking Initiative

IDFC FIRST Bank

Excellence in FinTech

Best B2B Payments Platform

Juspay Technologies

Best Digital Experience in Finance

L&T Finance

Best Digital Public Infrastructure

WhatsApp

Best Fintech Investor

PayU Payments

Best Insurance Tech Solution

CAMS Insurance Repository Services

Best Lending Solution

BharatPe

Best Payments Solution

Paytm

Best RegTech Solution

HyperVerge Technologies

Best Use of AI in Fintech

KFin Technologies

Best WealthTech Solution

Alt DRX

Fintech for Good [Champions of ESG]

Sarvatra Technologies

Friends of Fintech

Grip Invest Technologies

Special FinTech Achievements

Fintech Startup of the Year

Yubi

Fintech Person of the Year – Female

Upasana Taku, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik

Fintech Person of the Year – Male

Yashish Dahiya, Chairman, PB Fintech


The 2025 edition marked the introduction of a Special Jury ensuring diverse industry perspectives and comprehensive evaluation.


The Special Jury members were Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank (JURY CHAIR); Mr. Amrish Rau, CEO Pine Labs; Mr. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds; Mr. Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank; Mr. Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe; Mr. Sandeep Ghosh Group Country Manager India and South Asia, Visa; Mr. M N Srinivasu, Co-Founder & Director, BillDesk, and Mr. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO, L&T Finance.


The GFA 2025 Jury comprised 30 renowned industry-leaders.


Together, these panels reinforced the Global Fintech Awards as a benchmark for excellence, inclusion, and innovation in the financial technology landscape.


For more information on GFF 2025 please visit: .


About Payments Council of India (PCI)
The Payments Council of India (PCI) was formed under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (PCI) in the year 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry. The Council was formed inter-alia to represent the various non-banking payment industry players, and to address and help resolve various industry-level issues and barriers that require discussion and action.


The council works with its 180+ members, encompassing over 90% of the industry to promote payments industry growth and to support our national goals of 'Cashless Society' and 'Growth of Financial Inclusion' which is also the Vision Shared by the RBI and the Government of India. PCI represents the complete digital payments ecosystem of India through its various committees representing different sectors.


About Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)
Established in 2018, the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) is an industry body representing the collective voice of fintech companies in India. Since its inception, FCC has evolved into a leading platform with a diverse membership of over 200 fintech entities across key segments including digital lending, wealth, insurance, digital financial services, RegTech, and credit bureaus.


FCC's core mission is to address sector-specific challenges and provide a unified platform for dialogue within the broader BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) ecosystem. The council actively engages with regulators and policymakers to help shape progressive policy frameworks and promote a balanced approach to innovation and compliance.


In addition to policy advocacy, FCC also focuses on knowledge sharing, strengthening consumer education, and promoting responsible finance through awareness-building initiatives on customer protection, digital literacy, and best practices in fintech.


