Glow By Kirtilals Glares With The Grand Opening Of Its New Showrooms At MG Road Vijayawada
|
Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Kirtilals and Ms. Saileela - Franchisee Partner at Glow by Kirtilals, MG Road, Vijayawada showroom
The newly launched showroom features a stunning collection of lightweight natural diamond jewellery, with prices starting from Rs.7,000 onwards. Designed to meet the tastes and lifestyles of younger customers, the collection blends modern aesthetics with timeless elegance, making it perfect for everyday wear as well as special occasions.
A hallmark of Glow by Kirtilals is its dedication to craftsmanship. Every jewellery piece is meticulously crafted at their in-house, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, equipped with advanced technology and operated by skilled artisans. This ensures that every diamond sparkles with exceptional brilliance and that the jewellery meets the highest standards of quality and durability.
The Vijayawada showroom is strategically located at MG Road, a prime shopping destination in the city. The store offers a welcoming ambiance and personalized customer service to help visitors find the perfect jewellery pieces tailored to their individual style.
Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director- Business Strategy of Kirtilals said,“We are excited to bring Glow by Kirtilals to Vijayawada, a city known for its vibrant culture and appreciation for fine jewellery. Our aim is to connect with younger customers by offering jewellery that reflects their unique personality and aspirations without compromising on quality.”
For more information or to explore the collection, visit the Glow by Kirtilals showroom at Opposite Kalanikethan, MG Road, Vijayawada and also shop online at .
