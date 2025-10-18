Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bangladesh calls on India to prosecute killers of three nationals

Bangladesh calls on India to prosecute killers of three nationals


2025-10-18 04:45:11
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Friday urged India to identify and prosecute those responsible for the lynching of three Bangladeshi nationals earlier this week, after they illegally crossed into India’s northeastern state of Tripura.

According to officials and Indian media, the men were beaten to death by a mob on Wednesday in Tripura’s Khowai district, near the Bangladesh border, after being suspected of cattle theft.

In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry called on the Indian government to carry out an “immediate, impartial and transparent” investigation into the incident and to take measures to prevent similar acts. “The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice,” it said.

The victims were identified as Jewel Mia, 32, Pati Mia, 45, and Sajal Mia, 20, all residents of Chunarughat town in Bangladesh’s northeastern Habiganj district bordering southern Tripura. Their bodies were returned to Bangladeshi authorities by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, according to Md Jahidul Islam, officer in charge of Chunarughat police station.

“There was no previous history of cattle smuggling or related cases against the three,” Islam told Anadolu. He added that the men had illegally crossed the border, and that Indian police have filed cases regarding the killings.

In New Delhi, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated: “A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory. They attacked and injured local villagers…and killed one villager.” The statement added that additional villagers intervened, and authorities found “two smugglers dead,” with a third dying from injuries.

MENAFN18102025000045017281ID1110213884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search