QNB, QACPA Sign Mou To Strengthen Collaboration On Accounting, Auditing And Governance
Signed by Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Human Capital at QNB Group, and Dr. Hashim Al-Sayed, Chairman of QACPA, said the agreement seeks to promote cooperation in accounting, auditing, governance, anti-money laundering, and compliance.
The agreement reflects both institutions' commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and capacity-building to empower the national workforce in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.
It also comes within the bank's strategy to maintain high standards of integrity through a corporate governance framework that promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, supported by strong internal controls and compliance with international best practices.
Further strengthening bilateral collaboration, the MoU includes provisions for certified professional training programs and workshops designed to equip QNB employees with knowledge and skills in accounting, finance, and business management, to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements while promoting a culture of responsible business.
Through this MoU, QNB and QACPA will engage in joint initiatives such as academic research and competitions to support innovation in banking, professional development and knowledge-sharing.MoU QACPA QNB Group accounting
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment