QNB, QACPA Sign Mou To Strengthen Collaboration On Accounting, Auditing And Governance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at advancing professional knowledge and skills of its employees in Qatar and across its international network.

Signed by Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Human Capital at QNB Group, and Dr. Hashim Al-Sayed, Chairman of QACPA, said the agreement seeks to promote cooperation in accounting, auditing, governance, anti-money laundering, and compliance.

The agreement reflects both institutions' commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and capacity-building to empower the national workforce in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

It also comes within the bank's strategy to maintain high standards of integrity through a corporate governance framework that promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, supported by strong internal controls and compliance with international best practices.

Further strengthening bilateral collaboration, the MoU includes provisions for certified professional training programs and workshops designed to equip QNB employees with knowledge and skills in accounting, finance, and business management, to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements while promoting a culture of responsible business.

Through this MoU, QNB and QACPA will engage in joint initiatives such as academic research and competitions to support innovation in banking, professional development and knowledge-sharing.

