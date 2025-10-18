Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Oil Falls By USD 1.25


2025-10-18 04:41:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The price of a barrel of Kuwaiti oil fell by USD 1.25, reaching USD 62.52 per barrel in trading on Friday, compared to USD 63.77 on Thursday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
In global markets, the settlement price of Brent crude futures rose 23 cents to USD 61.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increased 8 cents to USD 57.54.
