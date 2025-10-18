403
Hamas calls for monitoring implementation of truce
(MENAFN) Hamas has called on international mediators to remain actively involved in overseeing the execution of the remaining terms of the ceasefire agreement reached with Israel earlier this month. The group expressed gratitude toward Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for their efforts in brokering the truce, which brought an end to what it described as a brutal campaign against the Palestinian population in Gaza.
In an official statement released Friday, Hamas conveyed “deep appreciation for the sincere efforts made by the brotherly mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye over the past two years to reach an agreement to end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people.” It credited these nations with hosting negotiation rounds, resolving disputes, and working relentlessly to remove obstacles—actions that eventually contributed to halting the military conflict.
Hamas urged the mediators to continue monitoring the application of key provisions within the deal. These include the expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries, reopening of the Rafah border crossing in both directions, and initiating immediate reconstruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza—including homes, hospitals, schools, and public facilities.
The group also emphasized the urgent need to finalize the establishment of a community support committee, which is to be formed from a nationally endorsed group of independents. This body is expected to assume administrative responsibilities in Gaza and facilitate the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas specified in the agreement.
Additionally, Hamas called for sustained international legal and diplomatic pressure on Israel. It urged efforts to “prosecute those responsible for war crimes and bring them to justice, as well as pressing forward with the boycott and isolation of Israel and its leaders in the international arena.”
As part of the ceasefire terms, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and returned the remains of 10 others, in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.
The agreement, built on a framework proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, outlines a phased approach. The initial phase focused on prisoner exchanges, while subsequent stages are intended to support Gaza’s reconstruction and establish a new governing structure not led by Hamas.
Since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023, Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of nearly 68,000 Palestinians, with the majority reported to be women and children. The conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins and largely uninhabitable, further intensifying calls for swift humanitarian and rebuilding efforts.
