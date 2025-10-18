403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Havana Sees Massive Protest Condemning U.S. Interference in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Thousands of Cubans convened Friday in Havana to show unwavering support for Venezuela while condemning what they described as escalating U.S. interference in the South American nation.
The demonstration, led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, took place along a prominent avenue in Havana’s Vedado district, centered around the equestrian statue of Simon Bolivar. The rally united left-wing party representatives, international delegates attending the Third International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left-Wing Parties and Movements, and local citizens.
Roberto Morales, secretary of organization for the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, fiercely denounced what he labeled U.S. "interventionist plans" targeting Venezuela. Morales also highlighted the collection of over 4.3 million signatures from Cubans expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people.
"We defend Venezuela from here and through every social mission our country maintains in that sister nation," Morales said, urging "respectful dialogue and unity instead of exclusion."
Protesters waved Venezuelan flags and brandished banners decrying the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, portraying it as a direct threat to regional sovereignty.
"These threats against Venezuela are also threats against all of Latin America," stated Omar Olivares, a 57-year-old Havana resident who arrived early to join the rally.
President Diaz-Canel reinforced Cuba’s allegiance to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on the social media platform X, writing: "At a time when the empire and its reckless leader authorize CIA covert operations against Venezuela, we express our solidarity with that brotherly people and especially with President Nicolas Maduro."
The Cuban Foreign Ministry last week released a statement rejecting what it called U.S. "pretexts" for potential military intervention in Venezuela, urging the global community to unite in opposition.
The demonstration, led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, took place along a prominent avenue in Havana’s Vedado district, centered around the equestrian statue of Simon Bolivar. The rally united left-wing party representatives, international delegates attending the Third International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left-Wing Parties and Movements, and local citizens.
Roberto Morales, secretary of organization for the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, fiercely denounced what he labeled U.S. "interventionist plans" targeting Venezuela. Morales also highlighted the collection of over 4.3 million signatures from Cubans expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people.
"We defend Venezuela from here and through every social mission our country maintains in that sister nation," Morales said, urging "respectful dialogue and unity instead of exclusion."
Protesters waved Venezuelan flags and brandished banners decrying the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, portraying it as a direct threat to regional sovereignty.
"These threats against Venezuela are also threats against all of Latin America," stated Omar Olivares, a 57-year-old Havana resident who arrived early to join the rally.
President Diaz-Canel reinforced Cuba’s allegiance to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on the social media platform X, writing: "At a time when the empire and its reckless leader authorize CIA covert operations against Venezuela, we express our solidarity with that brotherly people and especially with President Nicolas Maduro."
The Cuban Foreign Ministry last week released a statement rejecting what it called U.S. "pretexts" for potential military intervention in Venezuela, urging the global community to unite in opposition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment