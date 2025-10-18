Lily Allen 'Wanted To Die' After David Harbour Affair Heartache

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen has shared that she was once overwhelmed, and faced suicidal thoughts when it emerged that her husband, the 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour, had been having a three-year affair behind her back.

The actress-singer publicly split with her husband in December, reports co'.

But it was during this time, she found herself on the brink of a relapse. Ahead of the release of her latest studio album, she told 'Vogue' that she put herself into rehab as she was feeling as though she "wanted to die”.

At the height of finding out that her husband, who she married in Las Vegas in September 2020, had been cheating on her, Lily revealed that she refused to use drink and drugs to ease the pain. A method that had worked for her in the past.

She said, "The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not to use them”.

As per co', this is why Lily, 40, made the brave decision to check herself into rehab in a desperate bid to avoid the temptation of using old coping mechanisms to help deal with her heartbreak.

She shared, "I've been into those places before against my will and I feel like that's progress in itself. (on her self awareness])That's strength. I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, 'I need some time away'”.

At the time of checking herself in, Lily candidly admitted that it was due to the fact "that I wanted to die”. It's no secret that the star has had a troubled relationship with food in the past and in the middle of her break-up, the singer said things became "really, really, really bad”.

"The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those (feelings) and not to use them”, she added.