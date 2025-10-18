Political Row Erupts In Bengal Over Gorkhaland Dialogue Interlocutor

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over the Centre's decision to appoint Pankaj Kumar Singh, former Deputy National Security Advisor and former Director General of the Border Security Force, as interlocutor for tripartite talks on a permanent political solution to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

The proposed state would comprise the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, along with parts of the Terai and Dooars regions in North Bengal.

The permanent political solution also seeks the inclusion of 11 hill-based tribes from North Bengal in the scheduled caste category.

The decision has been welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and two hill-based parties, namely Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF).

Two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, described the initiative as unique, noting that this is the first time the Union government has appointed an interlocutor to mediate a permanent political solution.

“This shows the Union government's sincerity in resolving the complexities surrounding the issue. The move will strengthen efforts to achieve a permanent political solution,” he said.

Bimal Gurung also welcomed the decision, stating that the people of the hills had long been seeking the Union government's intervention in the matter, and the appointment of an interlocutor marked the first step in that direction.

GNLF president Mann Ghising thanked the Union government for appointing the interlocutor, calling it a step in the right direction towards advancing talks on a permanent political solution.

However, the Trinamool Congress and its ally in the hills, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which currently administers the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), have dismissed the Union government's move as a political stunt ahead of next year's crucial West Bengal Assembly elections.

BGPM founder and GTA chief executive Anit Thapa said the Centre should have appointed an interlocutor much earlier.“The timing of this decision raises doubts that the move is merely eyewash. Earlier, the Union government ignored our repeated calls to initiate discussions on the issue,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader from Darjeeling and Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Gautam Deb said the move would not benefit the hill population.“The people of the hills want development, which is being ensured by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This announcement by the Centre is nothing more than a political gimmick before the elections,” he added.