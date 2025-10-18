Khalilzad Slams Pakistan For Ceasefire Violation, Questions Its Sincerity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has criticized Pakistan, saying it violated the ceasefire and targeted several civilians - including cricket players - in the Urgun district of southeastern Paktika province.

In a post on X, Khalilzad wrote:“Earlier today, Qatar persuaded Afghanistan and Pakistan to extend their 48-hour ceasefire and invited their defense ministers, intelligence chiefs, and senior interior ministry officials to meet in Doha, negotiate a permanent truce, and address their mutual concerns.

But Pakistan chose to break the ceasefire and strike the Urgun district in Paktika province.”

Citing reports, Khalilzad said eight cricket players were among the dead, alongside other innocent civilians. He noted that the Afghan people already face immense challenges as they work to rebuild their country after decades of war.

Khalilzad added that Pakistan has already heartlessly and abruptly expelled over a million Afghan refugees, creating further hardship for Afghanistan as it struggles to absorb them.

“Is it so intolerable to them that a neighbor they have long tried to dominate and suppress might finally enjoy a bit of peace and normalcy? Qatar is an honest broker - but is Pakistan an honest neighbor? If yes, they must stop their attacks on Afghanistan, acknowledge their country's dysfunction, respect the ceasefire, and sincerely cooperate with Qatar's commendable efforts to foster peace,” he remarked.

The 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan - extended until the end of the Doha talks through Qatar's mediation and at Islamabad's request - was violated on Friday night by the Pakistani military.

According to sources, Pakistan's military regime targeted areas in the Urgun district of Paktika province, resulting in the martyrdom of several civilians - including a number of cricket players - and injuries to several others.

sa