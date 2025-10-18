IEA To Hold Talks With Pakistani Side In Doha Today: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says its delegation has traveled to Doha for talks with the Pakistani side. While the IEA reserves the right to respond to Pakistani military aggressions, it has instructed its forces to refrain from new operations to preserve the credibility of its negotiating team.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the IEA, wrote on his X that, as promised, talks with the Pakistani side will take place today (Saturday) in Doha. A high-level IEA delegation, led by Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has traveled to Doha.

He added that on Friday night, Pakistani forces once again carried out airstrikes on civilian areas in Paktika, killing and wounding several civilians.

He said:“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the repeated crimes of Pakistani forces and violations of Afghanistan's territory, calling such acts provocative and an attempt to prolong the conflict.”

Mujahid wrote that although the IEA reserves the right to respond to Pakistani military incursions and territorial violations, it has directed its forces to avoid new operations to maintain the respect and credibility of its negotiating team.

He emphasized that Afghanistan remains committed to a peaceful solution and regional security, but all incidents occur as a result of Pakistani transgressions.

sa