Faryab Residents Donate Over 4M Afs To Kunar Earthquake Victims

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Residents of northern Faryab province have collected over four million afghanis in public donations to support victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Saturday.

Maulvi Shamsuddin Mohammadi, Information and Culture Director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the quake in Kunar, which caused casualties and damaged numerous homes, prompted Faryab residents to launch a humanitarian aid campaign under the guidance of the provincial leadership to show solidarity with the affected families.

He said a committee for collecting donations was formed under the leadership of the Ulema Council, with participation from relevant departments and local elders, in line with the provincial administration's directive.

According to Mohammadi, the committee, in cooperation with elders and community representatives from Maimana city and various districts, collected 4,249,000 afghanis and $100 in donations.

He added that the collected funds were handed over to the central finance office by an official delegation led by the deputy head of the Faryab Ulema Council, the director of the Vice and Virtue Department and the Monitoring and Implementation of Orders and Decrees Department.

