403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scientists Discover Unknown Pathway Viruses Use to Spread
(MENAFN) Scientists in Australia have identified a previously unknown pathway through which viruses might disseminate inside the body, potentially unlocking fresh strategies for drug development.
Published in Nature Communications, the study—led by La Trobe University (LTU)—offers groundbreaking insights into how cells die and renew, according to a statement from LTU on Friday.
The research highlights the crucial role of each stage in the cell death process, ensuring that dying cells dismantle properly and are cleared by the immune system.
Scientists observed that as cells undergo self-destruction, they change shape, detach from their environment, and leave behind a residue labeled "the footprint of death." This residue contains a newly discovered form of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)—microscopic packets cells use to transport proteins, lipids, DNA, and RNA, facilitating vital cell-to-cell communication.
These newly identified EVs, termed F-ApoEVs, act as markers at the site of a dead cell, serving as "breadcrumb clues" for the immune system to locate and remove cell debris, thereby preventing harmful inflammation.
However, initial experiments revealed a darker side: when dying cells are infected with influenza, the virus can exploit the clean-up system by concealing viral particles inside F-ApoEVs, potentially aiding the infection’s spread to nearby cells.
"Understanding this basic biological process could open new avenues of research to develop new treatments that harness these steps and help the immune system better fight disease," said Professor Ivan Poon, director of LTU’s Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles.
"Until now, it was believed that the cell fragmentation process during cell death was random and fairly simple," Poon added, emphasizing that the study reveals the complexity of the process and underscores how every step is vital for efficient cell breakdown and immune clearance.
Lead researcher PhD candidate Stephanie Rutter from the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science emphasized that the findings underscore the significance of cell-to-cell communication in maintaining health—and how viruses can manipulate these mechanisms.
The discovery holds promise for enhancing understanding of infectious and autoimmune diseases and may pave the way for improved treatments. The study also revealed that dying cells can "communicate from the grave," influencing immune function in unexpected ways.
Published in Nature Communications, the study—led by La Trobe University (LTU)—offers groundbreaking insights into how cells die and renew, according to a statement from LTU on Friday.
The research highlights the crucial role of each stage in the cell death process, ensuring that dying cells dismantle properly and are cleared by the immune system.
Scientists observed that as cells undergo self-destruction, they change shape, detach from their environment, and leave behind a residue labeled "the footprint of death." This residue contains a newly discovered form of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)—microscopic packets cells use to transport proteins, lipids, DNA, and RNA, facilitating vital cell-to-cell communication.
These newly identified EVs, termed F-ApoEVs, act as markers at the site of a dead cell, serving as "breadcrumb clues" for the immune system to locate and remove cell debris, thereby preventing harmful inflammation.
However, initial experiments revealed a darker side: when dying cells are infected with influenza, the virus can exploit the clean-up system by concealing viral particles inside F-ApoEVs, potentially aiding the infection’s spread to nearby cells.
"Understanding this basic biological process could open new avenues of research to develop new treatments that harness these steps and help the immune system better fight disease," said Professor Ivan Poon, director of LTU’s Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles.
"Until now, it was believed that the cell fragmentation process during cell death was random and fairly simple," Poon added, emphasizing that the study reveals the complexity of the process and underscores how every step is vital for efficient cell breakdown and immune clearance.
Lead researcher PhD candidate Stephanie Rutter from the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science emphasized that the findings underscore the significance of cell-to-cell communication in maintaining health—and how viruses can manipulate these mechanisms.
The discovery holds promise for enhancing understanding of infectious and autoimmune diseases and may pave the way for improved treatments. The study also revealed that dying cells can "communicate from the grave," influencing immune function in unexpected ways.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment