Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swedish police investigate hate crime after mosque fire

2025-10-18 03:49:26
(MENAFN) Swedish police announced on Friday that they are investigating a suspected hate crime following a fire that broke out Thursday night at a newly constructed mosque in the northern city of Lulea.

“The building is not completely burned down, but it has fire damage. We suspect it was deliberately set and are investigating it as arson, but there is no suspect at this time,” police officer Casey Causevic told local media.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported. The area surrounding the mosque has been sealed off as investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

In a statement posted on social media, the Norrbottens Islamiska Center (NIC) condemned the incident, saying, “We woke up today to a tragic event and a shameful attack that shows hate and evil directed at our mosque in Lulea. We are grateful that no one was hurt, but the damage to the building is evident.”

