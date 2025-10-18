403
Sleep In Heavenly Peace Raises $580,000 To End Child Bedlessness At Bowling For Beds Event
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) announced today that its Bowling for Beds event raised $580,000 to support the organization's mission of building and delivering beds to children in need. SHP's event, held Tuesday, October 14, at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, brought together over 300 Lowe's Home Improvement executives, merchant teams and supporting vendors, SHP Board of Directors and support staff, and members from the local SHP Iredell County chapter.
"We had the privilege of attending and supporting the very first Bowling for Beds event this week," said Scott Gascho, vice president of sales, Hampton Lumber. "It was an incredible experience-not only because of the fun and camaraderie, but because every moment and every dollar contributed is helping make a real difference for an important cause. We left feeling inspired, grateful, and proud to be part of something that brings hope and comfort to those who need it most."
The evening's highlight came with the presentation of the inaugural "Dream Maker" award to Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. The award recognizes Boltz's exceptional dedication to Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission, both as a champion and active volunteer.
"Bill Boltz has not only championed our cause, but has rolled up his sleeves to build, deliver, and make a difference firsthand," said Eddie Arnold, Chairman of the Board, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "With Bill's leadership, Lowe's has fueled nationwide support for Sleep in Heavenly Peace-mobilizing volunteers, raising significant dollars, and ensuring that families in need feel the comfort, security, and dignity of a bed of their own. Bill's generosity, his heart, and his hands have made a lasting impact."
The 40 bowling teams enjoyed an exciting afternoon that featured an exhibition by professional bowlers Norm Duke and Brian Voss, adding star power to the fundraising festivities.
The $580,000 raised will directly support SHP's efforts to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®. With countless children in the United States sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, Sleep in Heavenly Peace recognizes that a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional, and mental development.
"Bowling for Beds was a fantastic event with a powerful purpose," said Ken O'Neill, president, Oldcastle FRD. "SHP's work-building and delivering beds to kids who would otherwise sleep on the floor-is life-changing. It was inspiring to see the building products community come together to support such a meaningful cause."
Sleep in Heavenly Peace extends sincere gratitude to founding partner Lowe's Home Improvement, and event sponsors DOMAN Lumber, Oldcastle APG, TimberTech, TREX, Boise Cascade, Hampton Lumber, Biewer Lumber, ProWood, and Idaho Forest Group for their generous support in making this event possible.
ABOUT
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.
