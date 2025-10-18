Genelia D'souza Is A Proud Aunt As Niece Diviyanna Breaks Stereotypes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 18 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh is a proud aunt as niece Diviyanna Deshmukh breaks stereotypes by both playing football and also performing the aarti.

The 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video where little Diviyanna was seen performing aarti for Genelia.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, Genelia wrote on the photo-sharing app, "There's a little baby girl who has my heart- she plays football, already not stereotyping herself and does aarti for me which is now going to make me cry. I love you my Divooo and I'm so so proud of you-you have no idea - you guys did well @deepshikadeshmukh @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh. (sic)"

For those who do not know, Diviyanna is the daughter of Riteish Deshmukh's brother Dhiraj Deshmukh and sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh. The couple is also blessed with a son, Vansh Deshmukh.

On Thursday, Genelia shelled fitness goals after attending multiple Diwali parties this festive season.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress was recently seen hitting the gym early in the morning in an attempt to balance her festive binge eating and fitness goals.

Genelia dropped a video of herself on social media enjoying an intense workout session. She was seen lifting 30 kgs on full squats in the clip captioned, "Diwali nights, kids early morning schedules, what to do, what to do, what to do." She opted for a blue athletic wear during her workout session.

Prior to this, Genelia garnered a lot of eyeballs with her latest festive looks on social media.

She treated the netizens with a string of photographs where she was seen looking mesmerizing in a cream and red embroidered lehenga by designer Vikram Phadnis.

She complemented the attire with some lovely silver jewellery. Her post was captioned with photo credits to the stylist and designer.