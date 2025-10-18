NTA CMAT 2026 Application Form Released: Check How To Apply, Fees, And Deadline
CMAT 2026 Registration: Important update for students aspiring to pursue management courses: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website nic. This national-level entrance exam is held for admission to MBA, PGDM, and other management programmes offered by institutes across India. If you're planning to apply, ensure you complete the form before the deadline.
When can you apply for CMAT 2026, Important Dates
- Last date for online application: November 17, 2025 Last date for fee submission: November 18, 2025 Application form correction window: From November 20 to November 21, 2025 Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date and complete the application process in time.
CMAT Exam Pattern and Subjects
The CMAT-2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The purpose of this exam is to test the candidates' understanding and ability related to management. The subjects from which questions will be asked in the exam include-
- Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation Logical Reasoning Language Comprehension General Awareness Innovation & Entrepreneurship
CMAT 2026 Registration: How to apply
If you want to apply, follow the easy steps given below–
- First, go to the nic website. Click on the“CMAT 2026 Registration” link on the homepage. Now, on the new page, register and create your login details. After that, fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents. Pay the application fee online. After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it safe.
NTA CMAT 2026 Direct link to Apply
NTA CMAT 2026 Official Notice Here
What is the application fee?
- General Category: ₹2500 Female, SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, PwD, and Third Gender categories: ₹1250 Payment can be made online through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.
If you face any difficulty in filling the CMAT 2026 form, contact here for help
If any technical or procedural problem arises while filling the application, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or send an email to....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment