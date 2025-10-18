NTA CMAT 2026 Application Form Released: Check How To Apply, Fees, And Deadline

CMAT 2026 Registration: Important update for students aspiring to pursue management courses: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website nic. This national-level entrance exam is held for admission to MBA, PGDM, and other management programmes offered by institutes across India. If you're planning to apply, ensure you complete the form before the deadline.

When can you apply for CMAT 2026, Important Dates



Last date for online application: November 17, 2025

Last date for fee submission: November 18, 2025

Application form correction window: From November 20 to November 21, 2025 Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date and complete the application process in time.

CMAT Exam Pattern and Subjects

The CMAT-2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The purpose of this exam is to test the candidates' understanding and ability related to management. The subjects from which questions will be asked in the exam include-



Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness Innovation & Entrepreneurship

CMAT 2026 Registration: How to apply

If you want to apply, follow the easy steps given below–



First, go to the nic website.

Click on the“CMAT 2026 Registration” link on the homepage.

Now, on the new page, register and create your login details.

After that, fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online. After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it safe.

NTA CMAT 2026 Direct link to Apply

NTA CMAT 2026 Official Notice Here

What is the application fee?



General Category: ₹2500

Female, SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, PwD, and Third Gender categories: ₹1250 Payment can be made online through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.

If you face any difficulty in filling the CMAT 2026 form, contact here for help

If any technical or procedural problem arises while filling the application, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or send an email to....