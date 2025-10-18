Konkona Sensharma, Rohan Sippy Open Up About 'Search: The Naina Murder Case' And Its Complex Characters

The crime thriller 'Search: The Naina Murder Case' has grabbed viewers' attention since its release on JioHotstar on October 10. The show stars actor Konkona Sensharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, a tough and experienced homicide officer who leads the investigation into a young woman's mysterious death a recent interview with ANI, Konkona spoke about how much she enjoyed playing this intense role. She said she has always been a fan of "true crime" and "crime fiction," and that made her connect instantly with her character."I had a lot of fun because I really love true crime. Not just true crime, but also crime fiction and crime series, I love all of them. I have watched a lot of them. And I really liked this character. From the beginning, I noticed how ACP Sanyukta Das was presented. We showed her domestic life, her professional life, and the balance between both, as a mother, as an ACP, as a wife juggling all of this. It was very interesting for me," said the actress.

About 'Search: The Naina Murder Case'

Director Rohan Sippy, who helmed the series, also spoke about the importance of keeping the storytelling relevant for today's audience. When asked how he adapts to modern viewers, Rohan said, "It's necessary because they are watching both fiction and true crime. In fact, in one interrogation, Konkona's character almost asks, 'Are you a fan of true crime?' So we also acknowledge that if there is any weakness in the plot, people will catch it immediately. But like I said, the writers need to know if the audience is liking it and if they are unable to guess which direction the suspicion will go in."Search: The Naina Murder Case follows the story of Naina, a young woman whose life takes a dark turn after she disappears following a party. Days later, her body is found in a forest, which leads to a shocking murder investigation. What initially seems like an assault case soon unravels into something far more complex, as the police uncover secrets about Naina's personal life, strained relationships, and mysterious friends. (ANI)