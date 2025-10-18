Rishab Shetty Net Worth: A Look At Kantara Star's Wealth, Home, And Lifestyle

Rishab Shetty, the talented Kannada actor, director, and producer, rose to fame with Kantara: Chapter 1. Known for his versatile performances, he has amassed significant wealth, luxurious properties, and a taste for high-end cars.

Rishab Shetty, the talented Kannada actor, director, and producer, has become a household name thanks to his versatile work in films. His recent blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1 not only won hearts but also significantly boosted his wealth. Known for blending action with strong storytelling, Rishab has carved a unique space in the Indian film industry.

As of 2025, Rishab Shetty's estimated net worth is around ₹12 crore. His earnings come from acting, directing, and producing movies. Kantara alone added a huge chunk to his income, making him one of Kannada cinema's highest-paid stars.

Rishab lives in a ₹Rs 12 crore mansion in Kundapura, Udupi, Karnataka. His house beautifully combines South Indian tradition with modern design. Features include a brass-studded Burma-teak entrance, a 300-kg granite Tulsi pedestal, a courtyard decorated with Yakshagana headgear, and even a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh. The home reflects both his cinematic success and love for cultural heritage.

Rishab Shetty enjoys a stylish car collection. He owns an Audi Q7, Mahindra Thar, Jeep Compass, and Toyota Vellfire MPV worth around ₹1.5 crore. Adding a personal touch, some of his cars feature horns tuned to folk music, showcasing his connection to local culture.

Acting Fees: Rishab charges roughly ₹4 crore per film.

Directorial Earnings: Films like Kantara have been financially rewarding through profit-sharing.

Production Ventures: Through Rishab Shetty Films, he has produced hits like Pra..., which won a National Award and earned significant profits.

Beyond movies, Rishab invests in coastal land projects, developing eco-retreats. These retreats, like“Kantara Trails,” offer weekend packages for tourists, combining his love for nature with a steady income stream.