Russia Accuses NATO Chief Rutte Of Promoting War With Provocative Remarks

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Friday of using inflammatory rhetoric that, she said, amounted to promoting war and targeting Russian audiences.

Speaking to Tsargrad TV, Zakharova said Rutte had been“tasked with making provocative statements” focused on Russia and its military actions.

She criticized his recent remarks about the delivery of F-35 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems to NATO member states, calling them“war propaganda.”

Zakharova also mocked Rutte's comments about supplying advanced weapons, saying“the NATO chief didn't understand the joke himself,” referring to his recent speech on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

Moscow has frequently condemned what it views as NATO's growing military posture near its borders, warning that such statements by alliance leaders escalate tensions rather than promote dialogue.

The remarks come as relations between Russia and the West remain at their lowest point in decades, driven by NATO's support for Ukraine and continued military buildups in Eastern Europe.

Analysts say the exchange reflects the deep mistrust shaping Russia–NATO relations, with Moscow portraying the alliance's rhetoric and arms policies as direct threats to its national security.

