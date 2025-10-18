Turkey Detains 16 Undocumented Afghan Migrants In Ağrı And Kocaeli

Turkish police have detained 16 Afghan migrants who entered the country illegally in separate operations in the eastern city of Ağrı and the northwestern province of Kocaeli, local media reported on Friday.

Police in Ağrı said ten Afghan nationals were taken into custody and transferred to a deportation center after administrative procedures were completed.

In Kocaeli, six other Afghans were found hiding inside a cargo truck, and three suspected human smugglers were arrested and referred to judicial authorities.

Turkish police said their anti-migrant smuggling and border security teams are continuing operations nationwide to identify and detain undocumented foreign nationals.

Authorities noted that the crackdown on irregular migration has intensified in recent weeks, with Afghan nationals making up the largest group of those detained and transferred to deportation facilities.

Rights groups have voiced concern over the mass arrests and deportations, urging Turkey to ensure that Afghan migrants are not returned to unsafe conditions in Afghanistan.

Analysts say the arrests reflect Ankara's tougher stance on irregular migration as it faces mounting domestic pressure and strained relations with neighboring countries over border control and refugee policy.

