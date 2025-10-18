Trump Refuses To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine, Urges Diplomacy With Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a tense meeting that he would not provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv“at this time,” according to two sources familiar with the talks cited by Axios.
One source described the meeting as“not easy,” saying no one shouted but Trump was“serious and firm.” Another called it“bad,” noting that Zelensky repeatedly pressed for the missiles while Trump showed no flexibility.
The report said Trump emphasized the need to prioritize diplomacy with Russia, arguing that supplying Tomahawk missiles could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.
Zelensky reportedly held a conference call with European leaders immediately after the meeting, who were“confused” by Trump's apparent shift from his earlier statements suggesting the U.S. might arm Ukraine if the war continued.
Trump has said he has“more or less made up his mind” on the issue but stressed he does not want to escalate the conflict further.“I must ensure Ukraine uses them responsibly,” he said earlier.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that U.S. delivery of Tomahawk missiles would“destroy Moscow–Washington relations,” calling the weapons dangerous but saying Russia could intercept them and bolster its air defenses.
Analysts say Trump's decision reflects his effort to balance pressure from allies and domestic critics while avoiding direct confrontation with Russia. Experts also note that while Tomahawks could strike deep targets, their strategic impact would depend on scale, coordination, and U.S. willingness to sustain such support.
