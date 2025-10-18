David Attenborough, 99, Breaks Record As Oldest Daytime Emmy Winner

Sir David Attenborough (Photo | X, @WildlifeMag)

By Beth Harris

Pasadena- Sir David Attenborough broke Dick Van Dyke's record for oldest Daytime Emmy winner on Friday, taking the trophy for daytime personality, non-daily as host of Netflix's“Secret Lives of Orangutans”.

Attenborough, who is 99, was not on hand. The Brit's career as a writer, host and narrator spans eight decades.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for“Days of Our Lives” in 2024. He is the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.

Jonathan Jackson of“General Hospital” and first-time nominee Susan Walters of“The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honours.

Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.

The ABC show also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing team.