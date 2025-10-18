Ukraine Reports 128 Combat Engagements In Past 24 Hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft, missile, and artillery units struck seven areas where Russian troops, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat clashes took place. The enemy launched eight airstrikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 154 attacks, including two with MLRS.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces conducted 18 assaults near Vovchansk, Zapadne, and toward Bolohivka, Kutkivka, Obukhivka, and Kolodiazne.
In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and toward Kupiansk.Read also: Russia loses 1,150 more soldiers over past day
In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as toward Korovii Yar.
In the Sloviansk sector, seven Russian attacks were recorded near Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and Yampil.
In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions were reported.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Toretske, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Berestky.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 37 assaults near Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Molodetske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk.
In the Oleksandrohrad sector, 14 Russian attacks were recorded near Orestopil, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, and Malynivka.
In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were reported.
In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted three assaults near Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove.
In the Dnipro River sector, one unsuccessful Russian attempt to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge was reported.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of offensive group formation were detected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment