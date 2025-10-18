Ukraine Reports 128 Combat Engagements In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a post on Facebook, the General Staff said that Russian forces carried out 109 airstrikes, dropping 268 guided aerial bombs, launched 6,024 kamikaze drones, and conducted 4,941 artillery and mortar attacks, including 117 using multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy also struck the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft, missile, and artillery units struck seven areas where Russian troops, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat clashes took place. The enemy launched eight airstrikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 154 attacks, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces conducted 18 assaults near Vovchansk, Zapadne, and toward Bolohivka, Kutkivka, Obukhivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as toward Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, seven Russian attacks were recorded near Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Toretske, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Berestky.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 37 assaults near Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Molodetske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, 14 Russian attacks were recorded near Orestopil, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, and Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted three assaults near Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, one unsuccessful Russian attempt to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge was reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of offensive group formation were detected.