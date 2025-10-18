Three People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region
According to the official, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of several settlements. Six apartment buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. The shelling also affected an administrative building, an educational institution, a bank office, a bus, and several private vehicles.Read also: Educational facility catches fire in Zaporizhzhia following Russian strikes
As a result of the Russian aggression, three civilians sustained injuries.
Over the past day, Russian troops carried out drone strikes, airstrikes, and artillery attacks on Kherson, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, and a number of other settlements.
