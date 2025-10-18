Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

Three People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region


2025-10-18 03:05:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

According to the official, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of several settlements. Six apartment buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. The shelling also affected an administrative building, an educational institution, a bank office, a bus, and several private vehicles.

Read also: Educational facility catches fire in Zaporizhzhia following Russian strikes

As a result of the Russian aggression, three civilians sustained injuries.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out drone strikes, airstrikes, and artillery attacks on Kherson, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, and a number of other settlements.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110213731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search