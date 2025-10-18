Russians Attack Car In Kherson Region With Drone, Girl Wounded
At around 8 a.m., the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone on the outskirts of Bilozerka. A 20-year-old woman was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV. She suffered fractures to her hip.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are currently providing her with all the necessary assistance.Read also: Russia persecutes 38 women from occupied Crimea on political grounds - human rights defender
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were wounded in the Kherson region in a day due to Russian shelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment