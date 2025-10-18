Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Car In Kherson Region With Drone, Girl Wounded

2025-10-18 03:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

At around 8 a.m., the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone on the outskirts of Bilozerka. A 20-year-old woman was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV. She suffered fractures to her hip.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are currently providing her with all the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were wounded in the Kherson region in a day due to Russian shelling.

