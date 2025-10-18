Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Defense Forces Destroy 136 Out Of 164 Russian Drones

Air Defense Forces Destroy 136 Out Of 164 Russian Drones


2025-10-18 03:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 17, the Russians attacked with three S-300 surface-to-air missile systems from the Kursk region and 164 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of combat UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 100 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 136 UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.

Twenty-seven UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at four locations.

Read also: Russia loses 1,150 more soldiers over past day

The attack continues, with several Russian drones in the airspace, the Air Force emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse of a civil enterprise was damaged as a result of a drone crash in the Poltava region

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110213729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search