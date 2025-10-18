Air Defense Forces Destroy 136 Out Of 164 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 17, the Russians attacked with three S-300 surface-to-air missile systems from the Kursk region and 164 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of combat UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 100 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 136 UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.

Twenty-seven UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at four locations.

The attack continues, with several Russian drones in the airspace, the Air Force emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse of a civil enterprise was damaged as a result of a drone crash in the Poltava region

