Air Defense Forces Destroy 136 Out Of 164 Russian Drones
Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 17, the Russians attacked with three S-300 surface-to-air missile systems from the Kursk region and 164 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of combat UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 100 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 136 UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.
Twenty-seven UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at four locations.Read also: Russia loses 1,150 more soldiers over past day
The attack continues, with several Russian drones in the airspace, the Air Force emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse of a civil enterprise was damaged as a result of a drone crash in the Poltava region
