Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rescuers Extinguish Fires Caused By Nighttime Drone Attacks In Zaporizhzhia


2025-10-18 03:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The premises of the educational institution, a GAZelle vehicle, and trees along the roadway were on fire.

Emergency workers extinguished all sources of ignition, dismantled, and watered down the structures.

There were no casualties or injuries. All of the city's emergency services worked at the scene, the SES said.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 136 out of 164 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 898 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110213728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search