Rescuers Extinguish Fires Caused By Nighttime Drone Attacks In Zaporizhzhia
The premises of the educational institution, a GAZelle vehicle, and trees along the roadway were on fire.
Emergency workers extinguished all sources of ignition, dismantled, and watered down the structures.
There were no casualties or injuries. All of the city's emergency services worked at the scene, the SES said.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 136 out of 164 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 898 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
