Iran Declares End Of UN Resolution Putting Brakes On Its Nuclear Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution No. 2231, which contained provisions related to Iran's nuclear program and associated mechanisms, has officially expired as of October 18, 2025, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated, Trend reports.

The resolution, adopted on July 20, 2015, by the UN Security Council, pertained to Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The MFA emphasized that with the expiration of the resolution, Iran's nuclear program should be removed from the UN Security Council's list of issues under the“non-proliferation of nuclear weapons” framework. From now on, it should be treated as a peaceful nuclear program, similar to those of other non-nuclear-weapon states party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The statement further noted that the inclusion of Iran's nuclear program on the Security Council's agenda was intended solely to ensure that it remained peaceful and non-military in nature, a goal that has now been fully achieved.“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has never reported any evidence contradicting this reality,” the statement read, adding that despite pressure from the European trio and the United States on the agency, there has been no proof of Iran violating its safeguard commitments.

The MFA also took the gloves off, pointing fingers at the European Union (EU) and the U.S. for dropping the ball on their promises to lift sanctions under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), even though Iran fulfilled its obligations.

“Iran declares that the European trio (the UK, France, and Germany) have unlawfully misused the JCPOA's dispute resolution mechanism in an attempt to revive expired UN resolutions. Their actions have no legal standing and do not affect the validity of Resolution 2231,” the statement said.

The ministry added that two permanent members of the UN Security Council disagreed with this unlawful move by the European trio and the U.S. In a joint letter to the UN Secretary-General, Iran, China, and Russia underscored that the Security Council had not authorized the Secretariat to take any steps toward reinstating the repealed resolutions against Iran.

“Considering these points, Iran calls on the UN Secretary-General, in accordance with Article 100 of the UN Charter, to immediately correct the misleading information published on the UN website regarding the alleged reactivation of expired resolutions against Iran and to prevent further legal misunderstanding related to the Security Council's functions,” the statement concluded.